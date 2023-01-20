Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.61.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$6.53 and a 52-week high of C$16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.07.

Spartan Delta Announces Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$317.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

