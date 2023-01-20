Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

HWX stock opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.79 and a one year high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

