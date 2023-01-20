StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

