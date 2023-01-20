StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.26.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
See Also
