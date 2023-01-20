StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.33 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

