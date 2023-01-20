StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.33 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.19.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
