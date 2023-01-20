StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of CETX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

