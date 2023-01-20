StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

