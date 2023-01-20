StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.