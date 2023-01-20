StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYCC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.95 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

