StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.