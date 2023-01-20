StockNews.com Upgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Hold

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of EARN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

