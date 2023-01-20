StockNews.com Upgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Hold

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EARN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.