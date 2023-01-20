StockNews.com Upgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Hold

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of EARN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
