Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.27.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$44.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.3299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.