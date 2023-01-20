Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 9,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.