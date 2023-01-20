Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $85.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

