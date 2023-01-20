TD Securities Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$7.79 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

