TD Securities Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Cineplex Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$7.79 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Stories
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.