Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

