Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $249.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

