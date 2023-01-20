Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

