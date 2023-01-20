Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

ALKS opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

