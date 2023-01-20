Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

