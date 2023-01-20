Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $245.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $260.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

