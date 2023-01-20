Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.