Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 767,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,736,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

TERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.40. 117,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.95.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.