Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 767,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,736,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.40. 117,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.95.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.