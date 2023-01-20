Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.67. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.