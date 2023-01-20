Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.91. 18,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $26.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.
Insider Activity
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
