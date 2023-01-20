Tezos Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Tezos has a market cap of $997.41 million and $25.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,612,853 coins and its circulating supply is 924,192,453 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

