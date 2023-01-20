The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €290.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €204.00 ($221.74) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th.

ETR:RHM opened at €223.20 ($242.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €176.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 52-week high of €227.90 ($247.72).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

