The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $12.33 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $12.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

GS opened at $350.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.02 and a 200 day moving average of $338.22. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

