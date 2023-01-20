The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.83.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $350.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.22. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.