The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Up 0.3%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 873.80 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 868 ($10.59). 109,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 137,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($10.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £648.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 835.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

