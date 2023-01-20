Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.44.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$21.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.90 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.45.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 150.72%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at C$526,700. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at C$526,700. Also, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739 over the last ninety days.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

