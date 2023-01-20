TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TPCO Trading Down 3.6 %
GRAMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 193,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.67.
TPCO Company Profile
