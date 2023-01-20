TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRSWF. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

