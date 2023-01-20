TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,300 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.33. 537,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $18,192,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $15,844,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

