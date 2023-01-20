TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

TANNL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.28. 1,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.