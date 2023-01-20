Tribe Market Cap Achieves $117.42 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $117.42 million and approximately $836,319.41 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

