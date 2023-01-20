TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading 1.1% Higher

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.95. 2,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.
TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.
