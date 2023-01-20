U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE USB opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

