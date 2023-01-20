Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Down 38.5%

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 38.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.54.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

