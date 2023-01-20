Ultra (UOS) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,610.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00566897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00198637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00056293 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20616905 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $752,828.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

