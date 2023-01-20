Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on UL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
