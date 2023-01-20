Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

