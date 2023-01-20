USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $220,475.27

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.70 million and approximately $220,475.27 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,610.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00566897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00198637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8851473 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $229,549.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

