Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3,358.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

