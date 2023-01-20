VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.