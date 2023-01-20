Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

