Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Acushnet worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 47.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOLF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.