Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.81.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
