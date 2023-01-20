Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.81.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

