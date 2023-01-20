Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Trading Down 2.0 %

Vonovia stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

