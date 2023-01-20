Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Trading Down 1.6%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $37.93. 27,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 50,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

