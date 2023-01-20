WAXE (WAXE) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $68.48 or 0.00302928 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $704,883.19 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00704105 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.